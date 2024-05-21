Tottenham interested in signing Evanilson

As the summer transfer window approaches, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a potential move for Porto striker Evanilson.

The 24-year-old has caught the attention of several top clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, with his impressive tally of 24 goals and six assists this season. However, Porto’s valuation of €100 million presents a significant hurdle.

For Tottenham, the acquisition of the Brazilian could address their pressing need for a prolific striker following Harry Kane’s departure. Despite Richarlison’s efforts, Spurs have struggled to find a clinical presence upfront. Evanilson’s arrival could potentially fill this void, but the North London club might find Porto’s price tag prohibitive unless it is reduced.

Manchester United, too, are in the market for a striker to bolster their attack. While Rasmus Hojlund shows promise, United need additional firepower to support their ambitions. Evanilson’s goal-scoring prowess could be the perfect complement to Hojlund, but the financial implications of such a transfer are considerable.

Chelsea need for a reliable goal-scorer is evident, and Evanilson could provide the upgrade they seek. However, the West Londoners will need to weigh the financial demands against the player’s potential impact.

As the transfer saga unfolds, it remains to be seen if any of these Premier League giants will make an official bid and if Porto will adjust their valuation to facilitate a move. The competition for Evanilson’s signature promises to be a compelling storyline this summer.