Bayern Munich keen on Adam Wharton

Bayern Munich have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of top clubs after a promising spell at Palace, despite Chelsea’s unsuccessful pursuit earlier.

For Bayern, securing Wharton could bolster their midfield, especially with uncertainties around Joshua Kimmich’s future. The allure of playing for a global powerhouse like the Bavarians and competing for major titles might tempt Wharton, yet Palace holds the cards with a recent signing and a long-term contract for the youngster.

The dynamics suggest a high price tag for the attacker, given Palace’s lack of urgency to sell.

While Bayern’s interest is flattering, Wharton must weigh his options carefully. Staying at Palace could offer continued growth and stability, a path that has served him well so far. The coming weeks will unveil whether Bayern’s pursuit is compelling enough for Wharton to make a leap or if he opts for a steady rise with Palace.