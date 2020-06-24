Arsenal in talks over Barcelona goalkeeper Neto transfer?

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Barcelona over the possibility of signing Brazilian goalkeeper Neto on loan ahead of next season.

The Gunners will be without their first-choice Bernd Leno for few weeks after the German shot-stopper was forced off on a stretcher in the club’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.

With that said, Mikel Arteta’s side are supposedly looking at a number of potential replacements for Leno, with Burnley’s Joe Hart appears to be a possible signing with his contract at the Clarets about to expire.

However, according to Sport, the Spaniard boss has identified Neto as a priority signing, and the north Londoners have begun discussions with the Spanish champions over a possible deal.

The report adds that Barca are hoping to ship out the Brazilian permanently, but the Gunners would prefer a loan deal with an option to buy next summer.

Neto has made just one La Liga appearance for the Catalan giants this season.