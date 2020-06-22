Man City secure deal for Filip Krastev

Manchester City have allegedly agreed to sign Slavia Sofia young midfielder Filip Krastev after he has passed a medical at City.

Despite being just 18, the midfielder has already made 25 senior appearances for the Bulgarian outfit – registering one assist.

According to Sofia chairman Ventseslav Stefanov, the Premier League champions have been monitoring the development of the teenager, leading to a deal being agreed for the Bulgarian U19 international.

Speaking to dsport, Stefanov said: “It recently became clear that Filip performed well in the tests. Everything went well.

“Now he will return to Bulgaria, and at the beginning of next week we should finalise the deal. Manchester City like him a lot. He will stay to play in Slavia until the winter.”

Krastev is expected to move to City’s affiliate Lommel SK in January 2021.