Arsenal lining up move for Djibril Sow

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow.

The Gunners are aware of the need to strengthen their options in the midfield ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

The North Londoners reportedly have a shortlist of players, including West Ham United’s Declan Rice, who is expected to cost at least £80m. Another player on the club’s radar is Sow, who has indicated his desire to take on a new challenge this summer.

Bild reported that Arsenal were keeping an eye on the Switzerland international towards the end of last year. Now, it appears that the midfielder has informed Frankfurt that he has no plans to extend his contract beyond the 2023-24 season.

This puts the Bundesliga club in a position where they may have to consider offers for the 26-year-old midfielder during the next transfer window.

According to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg, Frankfurt may be willing to accept bids somewhere in the region of €15m (£13.2m), which will pique the interest of several teams across Europe.

Sow has been a regular for Frankfurt this season, starting 34 matches and making three substitute appearances across all competitions while scoring three goals.