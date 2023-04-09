Liverpool join Tottenham Hotspur in race for Joao Palhinha

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both vying for the opportunity to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The 27-year-old has been in excellent form this season, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. He began his career at the Sporting CP youth academy in 2013 and worked his way up to become a crucial member of the first team.

Fulham signed him for £17 million at the start of the current season, and he is under contract until 2027. However, the level of interest in his services suggests that he could be on the move during the summer transfer window, with an estimated price tag of £50 million.

Liverpool, who have struggled in the current season, are expected to bolster their squad with the addition of multiple midfielders in the summer. Their primary target is Jude Bellingham, but they are also interested in Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal international would bring immediate impact to the Merseyside outfit, and manager Jurgen Klopp would undoubtedly appreciate having him on the team. However, Spurs are also interested in the Portuguese, as they seek to upgrade their midfield to end their trophy drought.