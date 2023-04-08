PSG reignite Jude Bellingham pursuit

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly showing increased interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, and they are determined to secure his signature in the summer.

The 19-year-old is expected to leave Dortmund during the upcoming transfer window, and Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are considered the favourites to sign the highly-rated youngster.

Nevertheless, PSG have also expressed interest, and according to SER Deportivos, the Ligue 1 champions have intensified their pursuit of the England international by increasing contact with his representatives.

The club are reportedly willing to offer him a more lucrative deal than any other club. While Bellingham has yet to make a final decision about his future, some reports suggest that he may prefer a move to Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season are slim, as they currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League, trailing Manchester United by 10 points. Real Madrid are also considered a strong contender for Bellingham, but they are focusing on renewing the contracts of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and they already have a well-stocked central midfield.

Bellingham has continued to be a vital player for BVB in the 2022-23 season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder is under contract with Dortmund until June 2025, and any potential transfer could cost more than £100m. Manchester United remains interested in him, but they will prioritise signing a new centre-forward in the upcoming transfer window.