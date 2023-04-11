Arsenal plot summer move for Ryan Gravenberch?

Arsenal have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman has established an impressive reputation during his tenure at Ajax, contributing 12 goals and 13 assists in 103 matches.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact since his move to Bayern Muinch last summer. He has only started once in his 17 appearances in the German top flight this season, which has led to speculation about his potential departure to seek more playing time.

Liverpool reportedly interested in him as they plan to rebuild their midfield during the summer. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to leave Anfield when their contracts expire in June, and James Milner may also depart if he does not sign a new contract.

If the Reds decides to pursue Gravenberch, they could face competition from the current Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the Gunners are monitoring Gravenberch’s situation. While there have been no negotiations between the two sides, there is speculation that the North Londoners could provide him with more game time, despite their impressive midfield options.

❗️X News #Gravenberch: @Arsenal is monitoring him and his situation at Bayern! But no negotiations yet. Lot of competition with Ødegaard, Xhaka, Partey, Jorginho … but nevertheless: He could get more playing time there. Now all depends on Tuchel. @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/9s73Fm7NFm — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 10, 2023

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has several midfielders to choose from, including Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and January signing Jorginho. However, the Premier League leaders are keen to bolster their midfield this summer, and Gravenberch could be a viable option, particularly if they fail to secure their West Ham United’s Declan Rice.

Gravenberch is expected to be on the bench when the Bavarians faces Man City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening.