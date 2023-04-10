Chelsea leading race for Giorgi Mamardashvili

Chelsea have got themselves in pole position in the race for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili who is on the radar of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to CalcioMercatoWeb.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances in Spain, attracting attention from several European clubs.

The Georgia international began his career in Inamo Tbilisi’s youth academy before eventually joining Los Ches on a six-month loan deal in the summer of 2021. Following his impressive displays, the stopper secured a permanent move to the La Liga club in the winter of the same year. He has since played 52 games, keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding only 58 goals.

Mamardashvili has a contract with Valencia until 2027. However, the stopper could be on the move in the summer, considering the significant interest in him. While his release clause is set at €100 million, he could potentially be available for a lower fee, which several clubs could afford.

Chelsea’s reported interest in signing Mamardashvili is likely sparked by their dissatisfaction with their current goalkeepers, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Édouard Mendy.

Mendy has been sidelined with injuries, while Kepa has been inconsistent, leaving the Blues looking for a new option between the sticks.

Mamardashvili’s representatives have reportedly held talks with Chelsea, suggesting that the West Londoners are serious about bringing Mamardashvili to Stamford Bridge.