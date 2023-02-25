Liverpool weighing up move for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Sport 1 journalist Kerry Hau, as reported by SportWitness, has stated that Liverpool are interested in securing the services of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich for next season.

The Reds are currently struggling in the ongoing season and are looking to sign several players during the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is determined to bring in the right players to help his team return to their usual level of performance. One of his targeted signings is the Bayern Munich man Ryan Gravenberch.

The 20-year-old has been with the Bavarians since he left Ajax in last year June. He started his career at the Ajax youth academy in 2010 and worked his way up before moving to the Bundesliga outfit.

The Dutchman has scored two goals in 22 appearances for Bayern. However, the youngster is eager to receive more playing opportunities in the coming seasons.

Prior to the next season, the Merseyside giants aim to overhaul their midfield. They are eyeing a potential acquisition of Jude Bellingham and Ryan Gravenberch in order to infuse new energy into the midfield and provide Jurgen Klopp with more options.

Nevertheless, Bayern Munich are not particularly interested about selling their 20-year-old midfielder. They are determined to retain the player for the upcoming season.