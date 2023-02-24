Arsenal ponder Rasmus Hojlund swoop

Arsenal have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Fichajes reports that the Gunners have stepped up their interest in the Danish striker, who Atalanta values at €50 million.

The 20-year-old is gaining recognition at Atalanta after an outstanding season with the Serie A outfit. Although he only signed with the Italian club last August, he has gradually become their top pick to lead the offence.

Despite scoring 13 goals for two different clubs, Hojlund has only managed six in Serie A for Atalanta in 19 appearances. However, he has contributed with two assists, proving his capability to enhance the attacking aspect of the game.

Atalanta are aware of the growing interest in the Danish striker and may ask for a substantial fee of around €50 million for his services. Real Madrid are among the clubs expressing interest, with the La Liga champions eager to add a young, talent to their attack.

In addition, Arsenal are also keen on Hojlund, as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to add a new offensive dimension to his team. With Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus having similar styles, Hojlund could bring a unique presence to the team.

While Gabriel Jesus remains Arsenal’s first-choice striker, signing someone like Hojlund could provide an additional layer to their team and serve as a backup for Jesus next season.

However, if the Premier League leaders secure the signing of Hojlund, it may spell the end for Folarin Balogun, who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Reims, where he has scored 15 goals in Ligue 1 this season.