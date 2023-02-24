Tottenham Hotspur frontrunners to sign James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Football Insider reports that the England international is currently being pursued by Tottenham, as well as Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The Foxes are said to be seeking a fee of approximately £70 million for the 26-year-old playmaker.

Despite a slow start to the season, Maddison has been performing well for the East Midlands, having scored nine goals and provided five assists in 17 games. His impressive form has continued to garner attention from competing teams.

Despite potential opportunities to switch clubs during the summer and winter transfer windows, Leicester City may have been intent on retaining James Maddison’s services. However, the Foxes could be pursuing a new long-term contract for the Englishman, although his ultimate decision may be influenced by the interest of several competing clubs.

With one year remaining on his current contract at King Power Stadium, Maddison and interested teams may have a favourable chance to secure his services.

Tottenham Hotspur could emerge as the frontrunners in the pursuit of Maddison, who could provide a substantial number of goals and assists from midfield. Currently, Spurs are heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Harry Kane.

Despite Tottenham having a limited budget, they are capable of competing with big-spending clubs in the Premier League. They are well-positioned to offer substantial transfer fees and reasonable wages to attract top-level players, and they may earmark a significant amount of their budget for Maddison if they become serious contenders for his signature.