Real Madrid have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

The 18-year-old defender has become a crucial player at Anfield. This is partly due to the experienced players on the team having their worst performances during their tenure on Merseyside.

The teenager was gradually introduced to the first-team during the initial months of the season. However, he has since made seven starts and six substitute appearances across all competitions.

Fichajes reported that Real Madrid intends to monitor the progress of the young starlet over the next few years. However, it is unlikely that the Spaniard will be able to join either Real or Barcelona in the near future as he just signed a five-and-a-half-year contract last month.

Nevertheless, if Bajcetic continues his current impressive performances, either of the La Liga giants may consider making a move for him in the future.

Los Blancos have been making efforts to rejuvenate their midfield in recent transfer windows with the signings of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. On the other hand, Barcelona are well stocked of options that have come up through their academy system, such as Pedri and Gavi, but Bajcetic’s playing style is more akin to veteran Sergio Busquets.