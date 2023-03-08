Aston Villa lead race to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia

Aston Villa have got themselves in pole position in the race for Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia ahead of next season, according to Fichajes.

The Midlands club are reportedly interested in acquiring the Central African Republic international for the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old, who joined Los Rojiblancos from Valencia in 2020, has seen a decrease in his playing time this season and may leave the Spanish club this summer.

Although Kondogbia was a vital player for Diego Simeone’s side during his initial years with Atletico. He played 39 games and accumulated 2,602 minutes on the field last season.

Atletico has faced difficulties in the current season, with their elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage after finishing fourth in their group. With no chance of winning any title this season, Simeone is likely to bring in new players to improve the team’s performance next season.

Kondogbia has been frequently substituted by Simeone, and with his contract expiring in 2024, he is expected to be sold in the summer transfer window. His departure would generate funds that could be used to enhance the team’s overall performance.

Kondogbia has been identified as a crucial transfer target by the Villa manager Unai Emery, who believes his arrival will provide stability and strengthen the midfield.

Villa are willing to pay €25 million to secure Kondogbia’s services. Given his reduced playing time at the Spanish capital, it may not be too difficult for Villa to secure his transfer for the upcoming season.