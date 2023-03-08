Amar Dedic on Man United radar?

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to sign Red Bull Salzburg full-back Amar Dedic ahead of next season, according to 90min.

The Red Devils are reportedly keeping a close eye on the talented 20-year-old defender, who has garnered interest from various clubs across Europe following his recent impressive performances.

The Bosnian international has been a part of the Salzburg youth academy since 2015 and has progressed through the ranks while also experiencing a few loan moves. He returned to the club at the start of the current season and has made a significant impact since then.

He has become a regular member of the team and has earned 27 appearances in the ongoing season, with five goal contributions to his name. His overlapping runs and well-timed tackles have been particularly noteworthy on the right-hand side of the pitch.

The impressive displays of the Bosnian have not gone unnoticed, and Man United scouts have been impressed with him during their visits to the stadium. Consequently, the Mancunian giants have identified the youngster as a potential addition to their squad, and they are looking to make a move for him during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, United head coach Erik ten Hag has been doing an exceptional job at Old Trafford, and the club are well on track to make a return to the UEFA Champions League next season. In order to challenge for both the Premier League and the Champions League titles, United have identified a few positions that they need to reinforce.

Dedic’s contract with Red Bull Salzburg is currently set to expire in the summer of 2027, but the club may be willing to let him go if they receive a substantial transfer fee for the full-back.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether Man United will succeed in securing Dedic’s services, considering the interest from other clubs. Additionally, the 20-time English champions have expressed interest in other right-back options, such as Jeremie Frimpong.