West Ham United to battle Newcastle United for Kieran Tierney

West Ham United are reportedly ready to lock horns with Newcastle United over the signature of Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney, as reported by 90min.

The Scotland international is reportedly being pursued by both West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Tierney joined the Gunners in 2019 for a fee of £25m and quickly became a regular player under Mikel Arteta. However, in recent times, the defender has been spending more time on the bench due to injuries and the impressive performances of summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, prompting interest from the two Premier League clubs.

Despite having played over 100 matches for the North Londoners, Tierney’s future at the Emirates seems uncertain.

Tierney has started just four top flight matches and played for only 1,100 minutes, falling behind Zinchenko in the pecking order.

Although he remains highly regarded by the club and manager, his limited game time has prompted interest from other clubs in Europe, including West Ham United and Newcastle United. His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2026.

Newcastle are reportedly looking to strengthen their left-back position, and they have identified Tierney as a potential target. The Magpies are determined to build a team capable of winning the Premier League, and they believe that the 25-year-old could be a great addition to their squad. However, they will face stiff competition from West Ham United, who also have their sights set on the full-back.

The Hammers are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer, particularly in the left-back position, and they see Tierney as a viable option.