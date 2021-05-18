Barcelona confident of completing Memphis Depay deal
Barcelona are hopeful of completing the signing of Lyon forward Memphis Depay before the Netherlands’ Euro 2020 championship.
The La Liga outfit have been persistently linked with the 27-year-old striker as he approaches the final few weeks of his contract at Groupama Stadium.
The Dutch forward has been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Catalan giants since January, but no deal is yet in place.
According to L’Equipe, Depay is expected to be confirmed as a Barca man before the middle of next month.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are also expected to sign free agent Eric Garcia from Manchester City.
