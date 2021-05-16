Arsenal reignite Ryan Bertrand pursuit











Arsenal have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand as they attempt to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign for the Saints, making 29 Premier League appearances, but the left-back will be leaving St Mary’s on a free transfer at the end of June.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the veteran defender in recent weeks, and according to the Daily Mail, the North London outfit have now hoping to rekindle their interest in the Englishman.

The report adds that talks between the two sides ‘have intensified’ since it was announced that Bertrand would be leaving Southampton at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side will allegedly face fierce competition from the Premier League leaders Manchester City for Bertrand, who chalked up 240 appearances for the Saints.