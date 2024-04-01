Barcelona join Chelsea in Estevao Willian race

Barcelona are reportedly ready to lock horns with Chelsea over the signature of the Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian.

The Catalan giants keen on to secure the 16-year-old winger’s services. He has attracted attention for his performances at Palmeiras and on the youth stage, leading to intense interest from top European clubs.

Chelsea, known for their focus on signing young talents, have been pursuing Willian since October, aiming to finalise a deal that would see him join after turning 18.

However, Barca have stepped up their efforts, engaging in discussions with the player’s representatives and making progress towards a potential transfer.

Despite a hefty release clause of £51 million in Willian’s contract, neither club intends to trigger it due to financial constraints. This opens the possibility for other clubs to enter the fray, but as it stands, Barcelona seem poised to hijack Chelsea’s pursuit of the talented winger.