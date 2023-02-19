Barcelona join Liverpool in race for Chelsea’s Mason Mount?

Barcelona and Liverpool will reportedly go head to head for the signing of Chelsea’s midfielder Mason Mount.

The 24-year-old came through Chelsea’s youth system and has since made 190 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

As Mount has entered the final year and a half of his contract, he has reportedly declined the club’s most recent contract offer.

Mount, who is currently earning a reported £80,000 per week, is seeking a significant increase in his wages, with reports suggesting he is looking to triple his current earnings. However, the negotiations between him and the club are still far apart.

If the England international cannot reach an agreement with Chelsea, the club may consider selling him in the upcoming summer transfer window instead of risking losing him on a free transfer in 2024.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool are closely monitoring Mount’s contract situation and is making a strong push to sign the Chelsea midfielder. With Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to become free agents this summer, the Reds are eager to bolster their midfield. Although Liverpool have been linked with other midfield targets like Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes, they have reportedly maintained a long-standing interest in Mount.

Calcio Mercato has reported that Liverpool may face stiff competition from Barcelona in the race to sign Mason Mount. The Catalan giants, who are currently eight points clear at the top of La Liga, can offer Mount the assurance of playing in the Champions League next season.

The report suggests that other top clubs, including AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Manchester United are also weighing the possibility of making a move for the Chelsea academy graduate.

It has been reported that Chelsea could potentially offer Mason Mount as part of the deal to make Joao Felix’s loan from Atletico Madrid a permanent one in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mount has made 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing six assists so far this season.