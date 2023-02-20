Liverpool eye summer move for Luka Sucic

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Luka Sucic in the summer as manager Jurgen Klopp eyes additional midfield reinforcements to strengthen his options.

Football Transfers reports that the Reds are targeting the Croatia international who is being considered as a potential top-level addition to the squad in the upcoming summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp seeks to strengthen his midfield options.

The Merseyside giants may be looking to make moves in the transfer market when the summer window opens. Klopp has faced criticism for his recruitment decisions in recent windows, as the club has struggled to keep pace in the highly competitive Premier League.

The midfield has been a particular area of concern, with underwhelming performances from key players such as Fabinho, Thiago, and Jordan Henderson. Klopp was unable to address these issues in the January window, which has added to the scrutiny on his approach to team building.

In the summer transfer window, Klopp’s main priority will be to sign new midfielders, with plans to bring in at least two players for the position. Although the Reds have been linked to high-profile players such as Mason Mount or Jude Bellingham, Klopp may also consider other options for midfield reinforcements.

One potential candidate is Luka Sucic from RB Salzburg, who has caught the club’s attention as a promising addition to their midfield.

While Newcastle United had shown interest in the 20-year-old midfielder, they are no longer pursuing him. Liverpool may see him as a budget-friendly option, especially for the attacking midfield role, as Sucic’s statistics are impressive for a young player.

Although the exact amount is unknown, reports suggest that Sucic has a release clause in his contract, which is rumoured to be in the range of €15-20 million. This amount could be a feasible price for Liverpool to pay for his services.

Sucic’s natural position is in attacking midfield, but he is also capable of playing in central midfield. If the move to Liverpool were to materialise, he could potentially develop into a top player under Klopp’s guidance.