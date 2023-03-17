Barcelona keen on Arda Guler

Barcelona are closely monitoring the rise of Turkish wonderkid Arda Guler from Fenerbahce, according to AS.

The Catalan giants are closely monitoring the 18-year-old’s progress, but they will face tough competition from Atletico Madrid.

The teenager is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the world and has been steadily improving in recent years in his home country. He began his youth career at Genclerbirligi SK, where he spent five years. However, since joining Fenerbahce in February 2019, his stock has risen exponentially.

Despite his young age, the youngster has made remarkable progress, having debuted for the first team at 16 years old last season. He has become a regular player this season, making 20 appearances, scoring three goals, and providing two assists. As a result, Barca have taken notice of his development.

The Blaugrana have recently signed several attacking and midfield players in the past two summer transfer windows. However, the club are likely to look for additional attacking midfielders and wingers this year. Due to the ongoing financial difficulties faced by the club, Barcelona will have to be creative in the transfer market.

One potential solution is to target versatile players who can play multiple positions. Guler has emerged as a potential transfer target for Barca this summer.

Aside from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid are also interested in signing the Turkish prodigy. Other top-tier clubs such as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest in the teenager. As a result, he could be in line for a significant move in the near future.