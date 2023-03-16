Liverpool join race for Joao Palhinha

Liverpool have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign the Portuguese defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Fulham, according to The Sun.

Several clubs are interested in signing the Portugal international, who could be available for a fee of £40 million.

He started his career at Sporting CP and joined Fulham for the 2022/23 season.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Fulham for a transfer fee of £17 million in the summer and has been performing impressively ever since. He has participated in 28 games this season and has scored four goals. The Cottagers are currently placed eighth in the league and Palhinha’s exceptional performance has undoubtedly contributed to their success.

Despite having a contract with Fulham until 2027, the playmaker might leave the club after just one season due to the high level of interest from various clubs around the world.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing the Portuguese. The Red Devils are particularly in need of another defensive midfielder to provide further support in the centre of the park, even after signing Casemiro in the previous season.

United may face competition from Liverpool for Palhinha’s signature, as the Merseyside outfit are also interested in the midfielder.

The Reds are reportedly planning a midfield overhaul and have identified Jude Bellingham as their primary target, but they are also considering Palhinha as a potential addition to their squad.