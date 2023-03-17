Man United considering move for Ajax wonderkid Amourricho van Axel Dongen

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach to sign Ajax forward Amourricho van Axel Dongen on a free transfer this summer.

The 18-year-old’s contract with Ajax is set to expire at the end of June, leaving the Eredivisie champions at risk of losing him for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Dutchman joined Ajax in 2013 and has steadily risen through the ranks, making his debut for Jong Ajax in May 2021.

Although the teenager has only played for Ajax’s first team three times, he made his Eredivisie debut against FC Utrecht in January last year, which remains his sole league appearance thus far.

Van Axel Dongen picked up an ankle injury this season, causing him to miss several games. However, the teenager has recently recovered and played a prominent role in Ajax Under-21s’ 6-2 win over NAC Breda, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Manchester United are among the clubs that have shown interest in Axel Dongen. The club’s head coach Erik ten Hag has been an admirer of him. According to Fabrizio Romano, Ajax have offered him a new contract until June 2027, but the two parties have not reached an agreement yet. As it stands, the frontman will be leaving on a free transfer this summer.

Axel Dongen has scored 17 goals for Ajax at various age levels, including Under-21, Under-19, Under-18, and Under-17. He has also played for the Netherlands Under-18s team once.