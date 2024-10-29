Barcelona renew interest in Brazilian ace Vanderson

Barcelona’s renewed interest in AS Monaco’s Vanderson shows their continued drive to secure a reliable, long-term solution at right-back, particularly with Hansi Flick’s ambition to create a robust defence.

Despite the talent of current options like Jules Kounde and Hector Fort, Kounde’s preference for central defence makes the hunt for a specialised full-back like Vanderson all the more pressing.

At 23, Vanderson has become a sought-after talent across Europe due to his solid performances since his 2022 arrival in Ligue 1. However, his projected €20 million price tag may be a stumbling block for Barcelona given their current financial constraints. Monaco, with the Brazilian under contract until 2028, has no pressure to lower this fee.

Barcelona won’t just battle financial issues—they’ll also need to compete with Manchester United, who continue their strategy of signing young players with big potential. United’s interest is notable, especially since they already have strong right-backs in Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. As both giants prepare to contest Vanderson’s signature, the Brazilian’s next move could be pivotal in shaping each club’s defensive lineup for the future.