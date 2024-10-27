Arsenal interested in signing Leandro Brey

Arsenal’s interest in Boca Juniors’ Leandro Brey signals a focused approach to bolster their goalkeeping depth ahead of the January transfer window. Following Aaron Ramsdale’s exit, Mikel Arteta and Edu have sought a reliable backup for David Raya, Arsenal’s new No.1. While they were previously linked to Joan Garcia from Espanyol, a prohibitive asking price paused those negotiations.

Brey, only 22, has earned the starting spot at Boca Juniors, even supplanting Argentina veteran Sergio Romero, making him a promising, budget-friendly target. For Arsenal, bringing in a young, skilled keeper like Brey could address the immediate need for a quality No.2 without long-term over-investment.

Additionally, Brey might find the lure of Premier League football and the prestige of a club like Arsenal hard to resist, which could make negotiations smoother.

Arsenal’s continued focus on securing solid, affordable talent for key squad roles like this shows the club’s intent to maintain quality while strengthening strategically. If all goes well, Brey’s addition could bring much-needed depth and competition to Arsenal’s goalkeeping ranks come January.