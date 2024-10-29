Bayern Munich interested in signing Marc Casado

Bayern Munich’s reported interest in Barcelona’s emerging midfield talent Marc Casado signals a strategic move as they seek to bolster their options amid uncertainty around Joshua Kimmich’s future.

Casado, who has seized his breakthrough opportunity at Barça this season, has impressed by stepping up in the absence of regular starters like Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri.

The 21-year-old has delivered four assists in his 12 appearances, demonstrating not only his creative flair but also his maturity in Barcelona’s system.

Having been at La Masia since 2016, Casado represents Barça’s tradition of nurturing homegrown talent, but his rapid development has inevitably drawn attention from Europe’s elite.

Bayern’s interest aligns with their need for a young, reliable holding midfielder should Kimmich depart, and Casado’s versatility and tactical intelligence make him an attractive fit.

However, prying him from Barcelona, where he’s becoming essential, could prove challenging unless Bayern presents a compelling offer both to the player and the club.