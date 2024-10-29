West Ham United ponder Ademola Lookman swoop

Ademola Lookman’s resurgence at Atalanta has sparked renewed interest from Premier League clubs, with West Ham United reportedly keen on securing the 27-year-old’s signature. After bouncing between clubs like Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester City, Lookman found stability in Serie A, where he’s flourished with ten goal contributions in ten appearances this season alone.

Lookman’s journey, originating from Charlton Athletic and traversing multiple European leagues, has seen highs and lows, but his recent form with Atalanta suggests he’s finally hitting his stride.

West Ham, having recently added Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug, remains in the market for versatile attackers like Lookman to bolster their forward options.

However, convincing Lookman to return to England may be challenging, particularly as he enjoys Champions League action with Atalanta. But West Ham’s Premier League status and potential for a leading role could entice the London-born Nigerian to take another shot at English football.