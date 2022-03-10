Bayern Munich lead race to sign Ryan Gravenberch?

Bayern Munich reportedly seem ready to try to win the race to sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during this summer’s transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been an integral player for the Dutch outfit during the 2021-22 campaign, contributing one goal and four assists from 34 appearances in all competitions.

The Netherlands international has entered the final 18 months of his contract, and there has been a number of speculation surrounding his future in recent months.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both believed to be interested in signing the teenager this summer, while Liverpool and Juventus have also been credited with an interest.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Bavarians are in a strong position to sign the Dutchman in the upcoming transfer window.

Ryan Gravenberch would be open to join FC Bayern in the summer. His name was discussed between Oliver Kahn and Mino Raiola during their meeting in Monaco. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayern The real issue is about price tag. Nothing advanced with Ajax yet – no intention to spend €30m as of now. pic.twitter.com/B908XWgOqu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2022

The report adds, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn recently met with Gravenberch’s agent Mino Raiola to discuss a potential summer move, although the German champions are not currently prepared to pay his €30m price tag.

Gravernberch has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists in 95 appearances for Ajax in all competitions.