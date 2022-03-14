West Ham United reignite Joe Worrall’s pursuit

West Ham United have reportedly accelerated their pursuit of Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall as they attempt to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old defender has proven himself to be a key player for the Championship club this term, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Brentford have tried to lure the centre-back away from the City Ground last summer, but The Sun reports that West Ham United are now closely monitoring the Englishman.

The report goes on to claim that the Premier League outfit will make an offer for the defender this summer if Forest miss out on promotion to the English top flight.

The Championship outfit are desperate to keep hold of Worrall, who is under contract until June 2024, but the club may consider offers between £12m and £15m.