The Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly contemplating a strategic move to bolster their attacking prowess by acquiring the services of Eintracht Frankfurt prodigious forward Randal Kolo Muani in the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians find themselves in dire need of a new talismanic centre-forward after the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last year, as their previous attempts to secure a worthy replacement have proved fruitless.

While Napoli’s Victor Osimhen remains a prominent figure in the swirling transfer rumours linking him to the Allianz Arena.

Muani has been an absolute revelation for Frankfurt throughout the ongoing 2022-23 season, making a staggering 40 appearances across all competitions. His remarkable contributions have resulted in an impressive tally of 20 goals and an additional 14 assists.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old has solidified his stature as an indispensable asset for the French national team, having proudly represented Les Bleus on seven occasions.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Bayern Munich’s interest in Randal Kolo Muani adds yet another fascinating layer to the ever-evolving football landscape, leaving fans and pundits alike eagerly anticipating the outcome of this potential acquisition.

Manchester United are also emerged as a potential suitor for the Frenchman, who has four years left on his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Muani is viewed as a viable alternative to Victor Osimhen. The Italian club’s hefty price tag of approximately €150 million (£132.8 million) for Osimhen has prompted Man United to explore alternative options, with Muani emerging as an intriguing prospect.

Amidst the transfer speculation, Bayern Munich are also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, securing the services of the Englishman during the summer remains a distant and improbable prospect at this stage.