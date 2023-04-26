Barcelona looking to sign Abakar Sylla

Club Brugge centre-back Abakar Sylla has emerged as a potential target for Barcelona.

The 20-year-old is the subject of keen interest from the Catalan giants. This is according to a report by the esteemed Spanish outlet, SPORT.

The youngster has been catching the eye of top clubs across Europe, including several from the highly-competitive Premier League. With the summer transfer window looming, it is no surprise that the Ivorian is on the radar of multiple clubs.

Sylla arrived in Europe nearly two years ago to pursue his footballing dreams. After a brief stint at Club NXT, he found a home at Club Brugge, where he has established himself ever since. He racked up 24 appearances for the Belgian champions in the current season.

Sylla’s performances has already caught the attention of his national team’s selectors, earning a cap for Ivory Coast.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defence with a left-footed centre-back. Xavi’s side currently lacks this vital position.

The Blaugrana have shortlisted several candidates, including the likes of Inigo Martinez and Aymeric Laporte. However, a new name has emerged in the form of Abakar Sylla.

While Martinez and Laporte have established themselves as quality defenders in La Liga and the Premier League, respectively, Sylla’s youth and potential make him an intriguing option. Xavi could mould the Ivorian to fit his playing style, and the young centre-back could serve Barcelona for many years to come if he continues to progress.

However, Barca are not the only club interested in Sylla’s services, as several English clubs are also keen on the player. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants can outmaneuver their rivals to secure the promising young talent’s signature.x