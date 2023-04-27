Liverpool set sight on Kalvin Phillips

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing summer move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 27-year-old has endured a challenging season at Etihad, as the midfielder has been limited to a mere 16 appearances across all competitions.

Regrettably, the England international has started only two times for the Citizens this season, with the majority of his contributions coming off the bench during seven Premier League and three Champions League matches.

There have been murmurs suggesting that Phillips could be seeking an exit just one year after joining the English champions on a long-term deal.

Aston Villa have emerged as a potential suitor for the talented midfielder, with Unai Emery’s side eyeing a coveted spot in European competition for the 2023-24 season.

However, according to the Daily Star, Liverpool are now entering the fray for Phillips’ signature, perceiving him as a viable alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s prodigious talent Jude Bellingham.

Should this move come to fruition, it would undoubtedly add another layer of intrigue to an already enthralling summer transfer window. As the dust settles, only time will reveal which club will emerge triumphant in the race to secure the services of the highly sought-after Kalvin Phillips.

The Reds are prepared to part with £35 million to secure Phillips’ services. The midfielder himself is aware of the interest from Anfield and is receptive to the prospect of joining the Merseyside club in the summer.