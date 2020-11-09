Celtic want to sign LASK star Husein Balic

Scottish giants Celtic are reportedly interested in Austrian footballer Husein Balic who currently plays for LASK.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bhoys have been looking at the 24-year-old who is also being chased by Southampton and Brentford.

The Austrian football club are said to value the talented winger at around £2.8 million.

Balic has earned a great reputation in the capital city of Linz as one of the quickest players around, and hence he is nicknamed as The Sprinter. His searing pace has helped him earn five goals and two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Brentford and Southampton in battle for one of the fastest players in world football https://t.co/uIX5JSrVGw — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 8, 2020

The Austria U21 international has a deal with Die Laskler until 2024, however, the club could decide to cash in on the 24-year-old in January due to their current financial situation.

Celtic are currently struggling to perform well. They suffered two defeats and one draw in the Europa League and now look to be out of the European competition. While on the domestic front, they are currently nine points behind table leaders Rangers, although Steven Gerrard’s side have played two games more.

Signing a player like Husein could give them a boost in their chase for the tenth consecutive league title.