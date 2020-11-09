Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati picks up serious knee injury

Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati could be sidelined for some time after the Spaniard picked up a serious knee injury during the Catalans’ 5-2 win over Real Betis this week.

The talented winger took part in the opening 45 minutes of the match, however, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman replaced him with the experienced Lionel Messi at half-time. The 33-year-old made an immediate impact in the game and scored a brace to help his side win easily.



However, that victory seems to have come at a hefty price for the Camp Nou side. The Catalans have confirmed that the wonderkid suffered an injury to his left knee during the match and therefore he could be sidelined for a while.



LATEST NEWS ‼ Tests carried out this afternoon have shown that Ansu Fati has an internal meniscus tear in his left knee. The treatment to be followed will be determined in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/CF3FZaur5P — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 7, 2020

Fati has been impressive for the La Liga side this season. He has already smashed five goals and created four assists in 10 total appearances for the club this campaign.



The 18-year-old is a product of Barcelona’s youth academy where he rose through the ranks to make his first team debut in August 2019 against Real Betis. He has so far made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants, with thirteen goals and five assists to his name.