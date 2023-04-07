Chelsea keen on Goncalo Ramos?

Chelsea have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The Portugal international has been performing exceptionally well this season. He has scored a total of 25 goals and provided 10 assists in 37 competitive matches.

The 21-year-old is currently tied as the top scorer in the Portuguese league with his teammate Joao Mario, having scored 17 league goals so far. His impressive performances have played a vital role in helping Benfica establish a 10-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga table. Additionally, the youngster has also been a key player in Benfica’s journey in the Champions League.

Ramos also made headlines during the 2022 World Cup when he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo in a match against Switzerland. In that game, he scored a hat-trick and played an instrumental role in Portugal’s last-16 win.

Ramos’s impressive performances for both his club and country have led to rumours about a possible transfer away from Benfica, despite having a contract until June 2026. A recent report suggested that Manchester United are willing to pay his €120m (£105.4m) release clause to secure the transfer.

However, Chelsea have also expressed an interest in signing the Portuguese as they aim to strengthen their forward line during the upcoming summer transfer window. The Blues see Ramos as a potential alternative to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who would come with a price tag of around £105m.

The report adds, Benfica may be willing to accept a bid of around £70m. In addition to Ramos, the West Londoners have also been linked with Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund.