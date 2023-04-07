Tottenham Hotspur join race to sign Rodrigo De Paul

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentina international has not been a regular starter at Wanda Metropolitano this season, and may leave the Spanish capital in the summer.

The 28-year-old midfielder has scored two goals and registered four assists in 28 matches across all competitions this season. However, he has only been included in the starting line-up 14 times in the Spanish top flight.

While the playmaker is under contract with the Rojiblancos until the end of the 2025-26 season, there may be an intense competition for his services this summer.

According to Inter Live, Tottenham, Everton, Aston Villa, and Brentford are among the English clubs that are considering a move for De Paul.

The Argentine is eager to play Champions League football, making Spurs the most likely option among the Premier League clubs. However, the Lilywhites’ chances of securing a top-four finish this season are uncertain.

Both Inter Milan and AC Milan are also interested in De Paul, and a transfer fee of €30m could be sufficient to convince Atletico to let him go permanently.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in fifth place in the Premier League and the club are scheduled to play Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.