Chelsea keen on Pedro Porro

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Sporting CP defender Pedro Porro, according to Give Me Sport.

The Blues have entered the race for the Spain international, who has established himself as a key player for the Portuguese side since arriving from Manchester City in 2020.

The 23-year-old defender has been in the news for a few weeks now, with Tottenham Hotspur considering a move for the right-back.

The Portuguese giants are unwilling to negotiate. Now, Chelsea are in the race for the former Man City player and has started talks with his agent.

The West Londoners might find it tough to pay up the entire amount (release clause) in one go, and hence there are possibilities they could considering paying slightly more to structure payments.

Porro, who has a contract at Sporting until June 2025 – has scored two goals in 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season.