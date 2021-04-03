Chelsea lead race to sign Sergio Aguero











Chelsea have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Manchester City soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero.

The 32-year-old striker will end his 10 illustrious years career at the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in June, and a number of clubs across Europe are believed to be in the race for his signature.

Juventus, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the Argentina international, but his preference is thought to remain in the Premier League.

According to The Daily Mail, the Blues are hoping to win the race for Aguero’s signature, and his yearly wage demand of £13m would not be a major issue for the Londoners.

The report goes on to claim that the former Atletico Madrid man would never consider a move to City’s bitter rivals Manchester United, while the defending champions Liverpool are supposedly intent on bolstering their defensive ranks for the 2021-22 campaign.