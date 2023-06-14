Chelsea lining up swoop for Kylian Mbappe

According to The Times, Chelsea are planning to express their interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchamn has decided not to extend his contract beyond 2024.

His current contract with the Ligue 1 champions will expire at the end of the upcoming season, with the possibility of an additional year if triggered by July 31. However, the 24-year-old attacker has informed the club through a letter that he will not be exercising the option to extend his contract, thereby making him free to leave next summer.

The report suggests that PSG will not allow Mbappe to depart on a free transfer, which could lead to his potential sale this summer, with the Blues being one of the clubs interested in making a significant move.

Chelsea were initially linked with a potential move for Mbappe last summer. However, the France international chose to extend his contract with Parisians at that time.

Nonetheless, with the West Londoners are in need of attacking reinforcements, it seems that they are prepared to revive their interest in Mbappe.

The Times report suggests that PSG intends to retain Mbappe, but if circumstances force them to sell, they would prefer to strike a deal that includes an agreed-upon transfer fee for a future move, while retaining the player for another season.

The report also mentions that Manchester United and Real Madrid are the other two clubs interested in pursuing a transfer for Mbappe during the summer transfer window.

The France international is widely recognised as one of the top strikers in the world, alongside Erling Haaland of Manchester City. He initially joined PSG on loan from AS Monaco in 2017 before securing a permanent €180 million move.

Mbappe has been exceptional for PSG, contributing 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 appearances across all competitions. He currently holds the record for being the club’s all-time leading scorer.