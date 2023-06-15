Manchester United considering summer move for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a summer move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attacking options in the upcoming transfer window, with Harry Kane identified as their primary target.

However, Spurs have no intention of selling Kane to Man United, which means the club will explore alternative options in the transfer market.

Romano suggests that Hojlund is one of the strikers on United’s wishlist, and the club may approach him formally in the near future.

The Denmark international, who is a strong left-footed striker with pace and excellent finishing abilities, has drawn comparisons to Erling Braut Haaland due to his similar playing style.

Hojlund has scored 16 goals and registered seven assists last season, making him an attractive prospect for a transfer fee of £50-60 million.

The 20-time English champions are currently leading the race to secure his signature.

Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also monitoring the progress of the 20-year-old frontman, who has the potential to become a top-class striker.