Chelsea, Liverpool keen on Man United target Ibrahima Konate?











Manchester United reportedly face fresh competition from Chelsea and Liverpool for the signing of RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Having failed to sign a new full-back in the past two transfer windows, the Red Devils will supposedly prioritise that position in the upcoming transfer window.

The 20-time English champions were linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano before he agreed a move to Bayern Munich, while Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is also thought to be on United’s radar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have identified Upamecano’s teammate Konate as a potential summer signing, but according to Bild, Chelsea and Liverpool are both keeping a close eye on the situation as well.

All three Premier League giants were heavily linked with a move for Upamecano, and the report suggests that Konate is United’s next primary target after they missed out on his compatriot.

The Frenchman has a deal at Leipzig until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.