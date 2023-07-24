Chelsea’s youthful pursuit: Advanced Talks for Elye Wahi Transfer and Loan

Chelsea are in advanced negotiations with Montpellier to secure the signing of 20-year-old forward Elye Wahi.

The youngster has garnered interest from several top Premier League clubs, but Chelsea seems to be leading the talks, intending to sign him and then loan him out for the upcoming season.

The club’s strategy appears to be twofold: strengthening their first team for the long term and aggressively acquiring young talent for the future. Under new ownership by Todd Boehly, Chelsea have been assertive in the transfer market, focusing on signing promising players from various leagues and continents to build a solid foundation for the years ahead.

Understand Chelsea are now advancing in talks to sign Elye Wahi — agreement getting closer, new negotiations round scheduled with Montpellier 🔵🇫🇷 Chelsea plan includes loan move for Wahi this season then #CFC future. Chelsea want to accelerate next week as there’s competition. pic.twitter.com/x8M1AV3iL1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2023

Wahi is the latest addition to Chelsea’s list of highly coveted youngsters. Despite a stellar season with Montpellier, he might be open to the idea of being loaned out to gain regular playing time, aiming to establish himself as a starter at a top club.

The Blues are keen to finalise the deal with Montpellier and may offer the Frenchman a long-term contract to protect their interests while closely monitoring his development at his loan destination.

While Arsenal and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the frontman, Chelsea appears to be ahead in the race. The Gunners are only likely to make a move for another striker if they sell Folarin Balogun, while the Magpies do not have an urgent need for a striker in the current transfer window.

Furthermore, Chelsea have their sights set on Japanese prospect Keisuke Goto, planning to bring him in and subsequently loan him out. The club’s strategic focus on securing young talents shows their commitment to building exciting and competitive teams for the future.