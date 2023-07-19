Liverpool eyeing move for Leon Goretzka

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

After missing out on the top four last season, the Reds are eager for an overhaul and has already let go of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. With Jordan Henderson and Fabinho potentially set to leave, the club urgently needs midfield reinforcements.

Goretzka’s versatility and admiration for manager Jurgen Klopp make him an attractive prospect for the Merseyside giants. Bayern Munich’s new manager Thomas Tuchel has suggested that the 28-year-old midfielder can explore new opportunities, and the Bundesliga club are willing to accept €40 million for his transfer.

Liverpool had shown interest in Goretzka in the past, and they are once again keen on signing him.

The acquisition of the German midfielder would not only add depth to the squad but also provide Klopp with various tactical options. As negotiations unfold, it remains to be seen if Liverpool can secure Goretzka’s services for the upcoming season.