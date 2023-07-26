Race Heats Up for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher as Tottenham and West Ham Compete for Signature

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are both vying for the signing of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher for the upcoming season.

The 23-year-old has been with the Blues since his youth days and had an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

After garnering interest from various clubs across Europe, Chelsea retained him for the 2022-23 season, during which he featured in 45 matches and made significant contributions to four goals. Despite having a contract until 2025, Gallagher’s future with Chelsea remains uncertain.

Tottenham Hotspur, seeking to strengthen their midfield in light of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s potential departure to Atlético Madrid, are keen on acquiring Gallagher as a replacement. The young midfielder possesses the qualities needed to fill the void left by Højbjerg, making him an attractive prospect for Spurs.

On the other hand, West Ham United are also in the hunt for Gallagher to bolster their midfield, especially after the departure of Declan Rice, which left a significant gap. Manager David Moyes is keen on adding multiple midfielders to compensate for Rice’s absence and views Gallagher as a potential solution.

While West Ham are working on a deal that could cost around £40 million, they currently lag behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Gallagher’s signature. As the transfer window unfolds, both clubs are expected to intensify their efforts to secure the talented midfielder for their squads in the upcoming season.