Lamine Camara on Barcelona’s Radar

Barcelona’s scouting radar is buzzing with the potential signing of Lamine Camara, a 20-year-old Senegalese sensation from FC Metz. According to SPORT, the Catalan giants are eyeing the versatile midfielder as a key addition to their squad this summer.

Camara, hailing from Diouloulou, Senegal, honed his skills at Casa Sports and Generation Foot before making his European debut with FC Metz in early 2023. Despite Metz’s relegation from Ligue 1, Camara’s impressive performances—37 appearances, two goals, and six assists—haven’t gone unnoticed. His consistent displays have caught the eye of major European clubs, including Chelsea.

With Barcelona grappling with financial constraints, Camara’s €12 million price tag makes him an attractive option compared to higher-cost targets like Joshua Kimmich. The Blaugrana are in dire need of a versatile holding midfielder, and Camara fits the bill perfectly. However, they face stiff competition from AS Monaco and Galatasaray, both keen on securing the young talent.

For Barcelona, acting swiftly could be crucial in landing Camara, ensuring they bolster their midfield with a promising and economical option this summer.