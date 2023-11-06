Everton scout Anton Matkovic

Everton’s pursuit of 17-year-old Croatian talent Anton Matkovic reflects their strategy of focusing on young, promising players. Despite financial constraints, the club’s Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, is shifting towards the youth market. With debts and financial fair play regulations limiting their spending, Everton aim to build for the future by scouting young talents.

Matkovic, who currently plays for NK Osijek, has garnered interest not only from the Merseyside outfit but also from RB Salzburg and Sassuolo. The Toffees are closely monitoring his progress, potentially considering an approach in the near future. Securing Matkovic early would be advantageous, as competition for the talented striker could intensify if his potential continues to shine.

Everton’s focus on nurturing and developing promising players from academies aligns with their long-term strategy. Whether these young talents make it to the first team or are eventually sold for profit, this approach offers flexibility and sustainability for the club. In the case of Anton Matkovic, Everton’s continued interest reflects their commitment to building a strong foundation for the future, despite financial challenges.