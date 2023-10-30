Manchester City interested in signing Takefusa Kubo

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

City boss Pep Guardiola is interested in enhancing the attacking side of his team and possibly adding a new defender. Kubo, who has had a strong start to the season with five goals for Real Sociedad, fits the bill.

Guardiola is on the lookout for a versatile young attacker who can contribute in various positions. Although they plan to pursue Kubo next summer, the threat of competition, especially from Real Madrid, might accelerate their efforts.

Los Blancos pose the most significant challenge to signing Kubo, who has a release clause of around €30 million, while his overall release clause is €60 million.

Manchester City might consider acting swiftly to utilise the lower release clause, ensuring they don’t lose out to Real Madrid or other competitors. While Kubo continues to excel at Real Sociedad, the Spanish side may soon have to handle significant interest in their star player. Guardiola’s quest for fresh talent to bolster his squad remains a priority, and Kubo has emerged as a prime target in their sights.