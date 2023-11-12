Newcastle United interested in signing Tiago Djalo

Newcastle United, under the management of Eddie Howe, are eyeing a move for 23-year-old LOSC Lille defender Tiago Djaló, whose contract expires in the summer of 2024.

The Portuguese defender, who previously came through Sporting CP’s ranks and briefly joined AC Milan, has excelled since his move to France.

Despite a recent cruciate ligament tear that has kept him out of the ongoing season, interest in Djaló remains high. Barcelona are also monitoring the situation, adding competition to Newcastle’s pursuit.

Eddie Howe sees Djaló as a crucial addition to strengthen the Magpies’ defence. The player, who communicated his intention to leave LOSC Lille in 2024, presents an enticing opportunity for Newcastle given his contract situation. Howe has been closely following Djaló’s rehabilitation, and the Magpies are ready to contend with other European clubs for his signature.

The battle for Djalo’s services is expected to intensify, with Newcastle United positioning themselves to secure a deal. The coming weeks could prove crucial in determining which club lands the promising Portuguese defender.