Juventus Eye Newcastle’s Lloyd Kelly as Defensive Reinforcements

Juventus have reportedly approached Newcastle United for the signature of defender Lloyd Kelly, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Italian giants are exploring options to bolster their defence and see Kelly as a potential target if their pursuit of AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori falls through.

Kelly’s Limited Role at Newcastle

After joining Newcastle United from Bournemouth on a free transfer, Kelly has struggled to cement his place in Eddie Howe’s starting lineup.

The 25-year-old has managed just four Premier League starts this season, with Dan Burn and Lewis Hall occupying key defensive positions. While Howe values Kelly’s depth in defence, his limited playing time makes a potential transfer appealing for the Magpies.

Juventus Testing Newcastle’s Resolve

Juventus have made an initial bid of €12-13 million for Kelly, a figure that falls short of Newcastle’s €18-20 million valuation. The Turin club’s decision may hinge on AC Milan’s pursuit of Kyle Walker, which could influence Tomori’s availability. With both Kelly and Tomori on their radar, Juventus are keen to secure one of the two defenders this month.

Fenerbahce’s Rejected Bid

Newcastle previously turned down an offer from Fenerbahce that reportedly exceeded Juventus’ current bid. The Magpies are leveraging Kelly’s potential to maximise profits, and Juventus might need to raise their offer to secure the talented left-sided defender.

With Juventus eager to strengthen their backline, Kelly’s future could be decided in the coming days. Will Newcastle cash in, or will Juventus look elsewhere? All eyes are on the negotiations as the transfer window heats up.